"Have Confined My Work Within Framework Of Constitution": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined that he has performed his duties within the framework of the Constitution, the founding document of the country, without encroaching upon anyone's jurisdiction.

The Prime Minister said that the document remains a "guiding light" for his government amid Opposition criticism that efforts are underway to undermine the Constitution.

"I wish to say that I have confined my work within the framework of the Constitution, only done what was assigned to me by the Constitution. I have not indulged in any encroachment," the Prime Minister said addressing an event marking Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950.

PM Modi also paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and reiterated the country's resolve that all terror groups challenging the security of India will be given a befitting reply.

"This sentiment of 'nation first' will keep alive the Constitution for centuries to come," he said at the event which was attended by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Supreme Court Bar Association of India President Kapil Sibal, among others.

The Constitution, said PM Modi, has now been fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Constitution Day was celebrated there for the first time there.

"Our Constitution makers knew that India's aspirations, India's dreams will reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens will change, challenges will change. That is why they did not leave our Constitution as just a mere book of laws. Rather, they made it a living, continuously flowing stream," PM Modi said.