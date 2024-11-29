When I think of the Indian Constitution, as someone from the Dalit community, what comes to mind is that it has proven to be a strong shield against discrimination and exploitation. It has also enabled members of my community, as well as other socially disadvantaged groups, to assert their rights and seek justice, thereby becoming a foundation for social mobility and, most importantly, empowerment.

By marking November 26 as the Constitution Day annually, the Government of India led by PM Modi has given Indians an opportunity to resolve and ensure India and Indians contribute to the pillars of equality, fraternity, justice and liberty. This year is also important because it is the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian constitution. For 75 years, the constitution has served as a beacon of hope for Dalits and tribal citizens. Babasaheb Ambedkar's words that the "Constitution is not just a lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is the spirit of the age" highlight the enduring relevance of the Indian Constitution. It demonstrates remarkable resilience and adaptability.

The preamble of the constitution begins with the words, "we the people of India". This is important. For any systemic social change to take effect, we the people are important. It is with our thinking and self-effort that anything can happen. This day provides us an opportunity to not just recall the values that were enshrined in our constitution but also look at ways in which 'we the people' can drive change.

As we approach 100 years of Indian independence, we have a choice in driving change to ensure a socially equitable India. The Government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took the lead in marking the occasion by reading the Preamble. To highlight the civilizational importance of the Indian Constitution, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to showcase its significance to visitors at the Maha Kumbh Mela, held from January 13 to February 26, 2024. While these initiatives are welcome, it is equally important for non-state actors and individuals to take meaningful steps to mark the relevance of the Indian Constitution on this day.

Central to the constitution is Antyodaya. We at the Bharatiya Janata Party are deeply grateful to carry forward the role of Antyodaya by serving the last man and woman in the village. I have always believed that democracy is India's greatest soft power, though it is often not spoken or written about enough. On Constitution Day, November 26, we remember the democratic framework on which our country was founded. As Dr. Ambedkar said, people "must hold fast to constitutional methods" to achieve their social and economic objectives if they wish to maintain democracy "not merely in form, but also in fact."

What can I say about the drafting committee chairman, Babasaheb Ambedkar? We are who we are because he chose to be our guide. His contribution and relevance in the making of the Constitution are there for all to see, read, and witness. Ambedkar was confident that the Indian Constitution would safeguard India at all times. In his words, "Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that man was vile." We must consistently strive to fulfill Babasaheb's vision, which is to ensure India remains a social democracy.

The Indian Constitution instills nationalism and patriotism in us. It reinforces that we are all one and the same: Indian citizens. In Ambedkar's words, "the proposed Indian Constitution is a dual polity with a single citizenship. There is only one citizenship for the whole of India. It is Indian citizenship. There is no State citizenship. Every Indian has the same rights of citizenship, no matter in what State he resides." On this day, let us reaffirm to ourselves that India comes first, with the Constitution as our anchor.

In my view, three documents are essential to the continuance of the Indian civilizational nation-state: the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the Indian Constitution. On this day, we must remember the painstaking efforts of our forefathers to give us the democratic framework on which our nation was founded. We must make an effort to read it and live it in both spirit and action. We must also take the initiative to communicate its significance to those who are unaware, using all available mediums, especially to those outside of India. There cannot be a better moment for India, and there cannot be a better document than our Constitution to anchor us.

(The author is the BJP's national spokesperson and a professor at Patna University.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author