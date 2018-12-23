'Conspiracies To Create Wedge': Nitin Gadkari After 'Leadership' Comments

Nitin Gadkari said attempts were being made to create a wedge between him and the BJP's leadership.

A day after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested that leaders should consider taking responsibility for defeats in public life, he criticised attempts by "detractors" to create a misunderstanding between him and the party's leadership.

"Let me make it clear once and for all that conspiracies to create a wedge between me and the BJP leadership will never succeed. I have been clarifying my position at various forums and shall continue to do so and expose these nefarious designs of our detractors," Mr Gadkari tweeted.

In the last few days, I have noticed a sinister campaign by some opposition parties and a section of the media to twist my statements and use them out of context and draw politically motivated inferences to malign me and my party. - Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2018

The minister was reacting to media reports over his comments at an event in Maharashtra where he spoke about owning up to "defeat and failures", days after his party lost elections in three heartland states.

"Leadership should have the vrutti (tendency) to own up the defeat and failures. Loyalty of the leadership towards the organisation will not be proved till the time it owns up responsibility for defeat," Mr Gadkari had said at an event organised by the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association Limited.

Mr Gadkari went on to add that unlike success, nobody is willing to own up to failure. "Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan, as when there is success, there will be a race to take credit but in case of failure, everybody will start pointing fingers at each other," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister had said, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

"Sometimes, banks achieve success and sometime they will have to face failure... The banks have to face both the situations... In politics, when there is a failure, a committee is formed but in case of success, nobody comes and asks you," he had said.

The BJP lost power to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recent assembly polls, billed as the semi-finals to the general elections in 2019.

BJP leaders and Union ministers have said the elections' outcome was not a referendum on the performance of the Narendra Modi government.