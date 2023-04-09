'My Baby, My Bunny Rabbit': Conman's Easter Wish For Jacqueline Fernandez From Jail

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had written to Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday in March as well.

Days after writing a letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting hundreds of crores from influential businessmen, today wrote her a special message for "Easter". Ms Fernandez has also been questioned in the Rs 200 crore extortion-related money laundering case linked to the conman.

Addressing her as "my baby, my bunny rabbit", Sukesh Chandrashekhar mentions that he misses being with the actor on her "favourite festival", promising to make the next Easter "the best ever one you have ever celebrated in your life".

"It's one of your favourite festive in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them," the letter reads.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail, also talks about thinking about the actor while watching her "Lux Cozy" advertisement.

"Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you in this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby," the letter released by his advocate reads.

"There is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it's the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee," he says in the letter.

Sukesh further writes that there "is not a moment" he does not think about the actor.

"I also was thinking a lot about you when I was hearing to the new version of "Tu mile, aur dil khile, aur jeene ko kya chahiye," he says referring to the popular song from the 1994 film, Criminal.

"Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma," Sukesh adds.

He had written to Ms Fernandez on his birthday in March too. At the time, he had said he misses "her energy" around him.

Sukesh also called her love as the "bestest gift" which is "priceless" in his life.

He had written a love note for Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi as well.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of cheating and extorting money from the wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds. He reportedly took money from her after posing as a central government official over a spoof call while he was in jail and promised to secure bail for her husband.