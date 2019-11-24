'Political Immorality': KC Venugopal Hits Out At BJP Over Maharashtra

The BJP has shown deplorable political immorality, KC Venugopal said. (File)

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that sooner than later the ''illegally installed'' BJP government in Maharashtra will have to step down in ''dishonour.''

In a surprise development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

"Developments since morning indicate that the BJP will get a huge setback soon for the political horse-trading they have orchestrated in Maharashtra," Mr Venugopal said in a statement.

"They have shown deplorable political immorality to grab power at any cost. The Congress will fight against this political treachery carried out misusing power and violating all constitutional provisions," he added.

Mr Venugopal predicted that Devendra Fadnavis will have to step down "shamefully after the floor test in the Legislative Assembly".

"Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met the Governor only last night and consequently, the President's Rule was withdrawn without having a Cabinet meeting. The Governor invited Fadnavis without having any clear clue on the numbers they have," he said.

"Only a few NCP MLAs have fallen in the trap of BJP. All other MLAs of Congress and NCP are with us," he said.

