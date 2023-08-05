Congress's Jagdish Tytler 'Instigated Mob To Kill Sikhs': CBI's Big Charge

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated the mob to kill Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation said today in its charge sheet against him. Mr Tytler has been charged with murder in the 1984 Sikh riots case.

"Tytler provoked the mob to kill the Sikhs which resulted in Gurudwara Pul Bangash being set on fire by the mob and killing of three persons belonging to Sikh community on 1.11.1984," the CBI said, adding that he incited the mob, which burnt Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killed Thakur Singh and Badal Singh.