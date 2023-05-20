



Breaking News

Congress's Jagdish Tytler Named In Fresh CBI Chargesheet In 1984 Riots Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the anti-Sikh riots case. The probe agency had last month collected voice samples of the Congress leader in connection with the violence in the national capital's Pul Bangash area in 1984, where three people were killed.

The Congress leader is accused of inciting a mob that murdered the victims.