1984 Riots Case: Protests Against Jagdish Tytler Outside Court

Mr Tytler had been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members today held a protest outside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler over a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A minor tussle also erupted between members of the DSGMC and the Delhi Police outside the Rouse Avenue Court, leading to the police closing the entry gate of the courtroom due to security reasons.

Mr Tytler had arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a case related to the anti-Sikh riots after being issued a summons to appear today.

During the hearing, the court asked Mr Tytler to furnish the bail bond as per the condition imposed by the sessions court. Subsequently, he will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh as directed by the sessions court.

Mr Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by the sessions court on Friday in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots involving arson in a gurdwara in North Delhi.

Stating that it has received the bail order granted by the sessions court, the Rouse Avenue court directed to supply a chargesheet to Mr Tytler, which has been done.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had, on May 20, filed a chargesheet against Mr Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on October 31, 1984. Mr Tytler, then Member of Parliament, has been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Azad Market, Delhi, which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)