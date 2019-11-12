DK Shivakumar Admitted To Hospital After He Complains Of Chest Pain

Earlier, DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

All India | | Updated: November 12, 2019 07:49 IST
Congress leader DK Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23. (File)


Bengaluru: 

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last night after he complained of chest pain. 

He visited various temples and mutts during his visit to Mysuru on November 7.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

The Congress leader was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. 
 



