DK Shivakumar Admitted To Hospital After He Complains Of Chest Pain

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23. (File)

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last night after he complained of chest pain.

He visited various temples and mutts during his visit to Mysuru on November 7.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

The Congress leader was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.



