After Minister's "Power Centres" Remark, Siddaramaiah's "Ignore" Advice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to quell speculation over internal strife within the ruling Congress government, urging everyone to ignore recent remarks by his party colleague, KN Rajanna. The Karnataka minister had earlier triggered a row by hinting at sweeping changes in the state's politics after September.

"Where is the internal bickering?" Mr Siddaramaiah said. "Rajanna only said there could be political developments. It doesn't mean this or that will happen. Did he say one particular thing will happen? What can one do if you assume things and report? It's better to ignore these statements."

Siddaramaiah's comments came a day after Mr Rajanna suggested that a political "revolution" could unfold later this year, raising eyebrows within both the Congress and opposition ranks. Mr Rajanna, who is viewed as a long-time loyalist of Siddaramaiah, made the remarks after meeting the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

"Let September get over....there will be developments in state politics. It will begin (after September)," Mr Rajanna said.

Mr Rajanna had earlier alleged, both in the Assembly and in Delhi, that he was the target of an attempted honey-trap operation. Following the controversy, he had also expressed willingness to resign and had indicated his interest in taking over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, currently held by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"During 2013-18 there was only one power centre. Now there are many -- one, two, three. You can say how many ever you want. When there are many power centres, there will be more hustle and bustle, and in that background, he (Siddaramaiah) will also have to manage the government and party, according to the situation," Mr Rajanna had said.

The remarks were seen as veiled criticism of Mr Shivakumar, who holds both the executive role and the state party presidency.

Mr Shivakumar, when approached by reporters, offered a restrained response. "I don't know. I'll talk to him and tell you. You have to ask him about this," he said.