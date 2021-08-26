Congress's Chhattisgarh Crisis Deepens, MLAs Called To Delhi

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a photo with the leaders, in a show of unity, with the message.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will meet with Rahul Gandhi for the second time this week and all Congress MLAs have been urgently called to Delhi in a worsening leadership crisis in the state.

Bhupesh Baghel's job has been endangered by his own minister, TS Singh Deo, who has laid claim to the top post on the basis of rotational chief ministership.

It was on this promise that Mr Singh Deo apparently agreed to stand down in 2018 and settle for a ministry as Mr Baghel took over as Chief Minister.

Mr Baghel's government completed two-and-a-half years in office - a half term -- in June. Mr Singh Deo has demanded that the party make good on its promise, one that the party has never officially acknowledged.

Both Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo met with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Mr Baghel, said to have been put on notice, told reporters he would abide by the party's decision. But on returning to his state capital Raipur, he struck a more defiant note. "I will step down when Sonia (Gandhi) and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about a 2.5 year plan are trying to bring political instability but they will never succeed," he told reporters.

Mr Singh Deo has not returned to Chhattisgarh since the meeting. Sources say he will not unless the Congress comes to a decision.

Asked by reporters on his claim to chief ministership, he had said: "On the leadership issue we have agreed to the decision of the high command."

Congress's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia had claimed that Tuesday's discussions were mainly on state-related subjects, not any leadership crisis.

"Bhupesh Baghel has agreed to whatever decision the high command takes. He says he will be the Chief Minister as long as they wish," Mr Punia said, adding that "at present Baghel is Chief Minister."

Sources close to Mr Singh Deo say he has reached a point of no return and will not settle for anything less than the top post. He "won't join the BJP" but can't work under Mr Baghel anymore, they say.

After winning the Chhattisgarh election in 2018, the Congress had negotiated a delicate compromise with Mr Baghel's rivals Mr Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a photo with the leaders, in a show of unity, with the message: "No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you're playing a solo game, you'll always lose out to a team. - Reid Hoffman."

No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you're playing a solo game, you'll always lose out to a team.



- Reid Hoffman pic.twitter.com/TL5rPwiCDX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2018

Mr Baghel has always sidestepped any talk of rotational chief ministership, claiming that he will readily step down if the party leadership asks him to.