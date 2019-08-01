Congress Working Committee Will Meet After Parliament Session: Spokesman

The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month. The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event.

All India | | Updated: August 01, 2019 13:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Working Committee Will Meet After Parliament Session: Spokesman

CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date and time has not been finalised


New Delhi: 

The Congress Working Committee or CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, the party said today as speculation deepens about who will take Rahul Gandhi's place as Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi was very much a part of the meeting and would attend, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. "The CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date for the same has not been finalised yet," Mr Surjewala said.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress general secretaries and leaders in-charge of various states.

The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month. The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetingRahul GandhiRandeep Surjewala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ZomatoVadodaraKuldeep SengarUnnaoPost OfficeDelhi MetroPrithvi ShawRanveer SinghHamza Bin LadenPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProSamsung A80Breastfeeding WeekZomato App

................................ Advertisement ................................