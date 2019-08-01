Congress Working Committee Will Meet After Parliament Session: Spokesman

CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date and time has not been finalised

The Congress Working Committee or CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, the party said today as speculation deepens about who will take Rahul Gandhi's place as Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi was very much a part of the meeting and would attend, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. "The CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date for the same has not been finalised yet," Mr Surjewala said.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress general secretaries and leaders in-charge of various states.

The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month. The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event.



