Rahul Gandhi Chairs His 2nd Congress Panel Meet, Sonia Gandhi Not Present

Top party leaders met in Delhi today for the Congress Working Committee meet to discuss the current political situation and chalk out a strategy on key issues of the Rafale deal and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This meeting is the second CWC meet under Rahul Gandhi's chairmanship.

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi could not attend it, party sources said.

Other top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others, attended the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi.