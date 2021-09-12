Congress Won't Fight UP Polls In Alliance With Any Party: Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid stressed that Congress manifesto will include the voices of the common people (File)

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that the Congress will not form an alliance with any party in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The elections will be fought under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi but the chief ministerial candidate is yet to be decided, the senior Congress leader said.

"The party will not form an alliance with any party. We will contest the elections with firm belief. Party workers will go to each constituency to know the problems being faced by the local people..." he said, adding, the Congress will field candidates in all 403 Assembly seats in the state.

Mr Khurshid stressed that the party's manifesto will include the voices of the common people.

"The party members have been visiting Assemblies and trying to contact people and know the problems being faced by the locals," he said.

Salman Khurshid was in Agra to meet the locals and know about their problems in order to better prepare the manifesto. He was accompanied by Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and others.

While talking to reporters in Agra Sunday afternoon, Salman Khurshid said: "We have visited other districts such as Ayodhya, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, etc and on Sunday in Agra, interacted with the natives of the Tora village. People complained about several issues such as pension for widows and old people."

"The people complained about rising electricity bills in Agra city, rations, and also highlighted other basic issues," he said.

"The manifesto this time will not be prepared on the recommendation of the experts. It will include the general issues of the local people. It will make them happy and they will be able to say that this manifesto is their own," he added.

Asked about leaders like Jiten Prasada's exit from the party, the former union minister said: “It doesn't mean that young leaders are leaving Congress.”