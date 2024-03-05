'Congress Will Win 12 To 13 Seats In Madhya Pradesh': Kamal Nath On Lok Sabha Polls

Mr Nath once again dismissed speculation about his switch to the BJP (File)

Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Tuesday said feedback from the people suggested that the Grand Old Party would win 12 to 13 seats in Madhya Pradesh in Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP virtually white-washed Congress by bagging 28 of 29 seats in MP, with the Chhindwara constituency, won by Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, being the sole exception.

Speaking to reporters in Ujjain, Mr Nath said the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress is expected to declare the names of about 15 to 20 candidates from MP after a meeting on Wednesday.

"Congress will win 12 to 13 seats in Madhya Pradesh. I interacted with people at several places and got this feedback," the former chief minister said.

The BJP is an expert in setting a poll narrative, he said when asked about the Congress's electoral prospects in the central state.

Mr Nath once again dismissed speculation about his switch to the BJP.

"Have you (media) ever heard from me? You have spread the news and all are asking questions to me. I had earlier told the journalists that they should issue a rebuttal," he said.

Mr Nath said his son and sitting MP Nakul Nath will once again contest from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have dedicated my youth to the development of Chhindwara and share 45-year-long relations with the people there," he said when asked about BJP's efforts to wrest the constituency.

The senior Nath rejoined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, in Ujjain after a brief break.

He said the support of people received by the Yatra will also benefit the Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)