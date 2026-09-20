Congress vs Congress: Karnataka MLA Threatens To Quit Over Drought Issues

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister H K Patil on Sunday said he would resign as MLA if Gadag taluk was not declared drought-hit by October 10.

He, however, asserted that he would make every effort to get the declaration made before October 2.

"If Gadag taluk is not declared drought-hit, I will naturally abide by your (farmers and people) decision. I am an MLA because you are with me. If you want me to resign, I will submit my resignation if Gadag is not declared drought-hit by October 10," Patil told farmers.

Addressing them, Patil said he was not "helpless" and would make all efforts to ensure the declaration was made at the earliest.

"I am not that helpless. I will do whatever needs to be done to get it done within three days. I will make every effort to ensure that Gadag district is declared drought-hit before Gandhi Jayanti, that is, before October 2," he said.

Patil also warned that he would resign if anyone attempted to prevent Gadag taluk from being declared drought-hit despite its eligibility for such a declaration.

So far, 124 taluks in Karnataka have been declared drought-hit and assessment is continuing in other areas.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, said more than 200 taluks across Karnataka are likely to be included in the drought-affected list as the government assesses them in phases based on prescribed criteria and ground-truthing.

He said 101 taluks were declared drought-affected in the first phase, followed by another 24. An additional 52 taluks are expected to be declared drought-affected in the next three to four days.

In the subsequent phase, ground-truthing will be undertaken in around 50 more taluks before a decision is taken based on the assessment, the Deputy CM added.

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