Congress Video Showing Dassault Boss Raises New Questions On Rafale: Live Updates

A video tweeted by Congress has raised fresh question over the Rafale deal, which has been at the centre of a huge controversy. The video shows Chairman of Dassault -- the company that manufacturers the Rafale fighter -- saying the company's deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to manufacture 108 Rafales in India was almost done, just two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a brand new deal in Paris excluding the state-run aeronautics and defence giant. Two days before the new deal was announced, even then Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told reporters that HAL was on board. The video tweeted by the Congress shows Dassault chief Eric Trappier speaking on March 25, 2015, in the presence of the Indian Air Force and HAL officers. Mr Trappier can be heard discussing responsibility sharing on the Rafale contract.