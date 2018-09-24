Dassault Boss Video In Congress Tweet Pops New Rafale Questions: 10 Facts
CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier, Anil Ambani and French Defence Minister Florence Parly.
New Delhi: The Congress has tweeted a video of the Chairman of Dassault -- the company that manufacturers the Rafale fighter -- saying the company's deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to manufacture 108 Rafales in India was almost done, just two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a brand new deal in Paris excluding the state-run aeronautics and defence giant. Two days before the new deal was announced, even then Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told reporters that HAL was on board.
Here are the 10 latest developments on this story:
The video tweeted by the Congress shows Dassault chief Eric Trappier speaking on March 25, 2015, in the presence of the Indian Air Force and HAL officers. Mr Trappier can be heard discussing responsibility sharing on the Rafale contract.
The Congress tweeted, "17 days later PM Modi gave the contract to Reliance". The party demanded Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation for "lying to the nation".
On April 10, 2015, PM Modi announced the purchase of 36 Rafale jets after talks with then French president Francois Hollande. The previous Congress-led UPA government negotiated with Dassault for 126 Rafale jets under which 18 jets were to be supplied in a fly-away condition and 108 were to be manufactured in India along with HAL. However, the UPA could not seal the deal.
The opposition asks how HAL was out despite being part of the negotiations with Dassault until just before the PM's visit to France in April 2015. On April 8, then Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar held a press conference and said HAL was very much on board.
Mr Jaishankar had said: "In terms of Rafale, my understanding is that there are discussions underway between the French company, our ministry of defence, the HAL, which is involved in this. These are very technical, detailed discussions. We do not mix up leadership level visits with deep details of ongoing defence contracts. This is on a different track. A leadership visit usually looks at big picture issues even in the security field."
The political row over Rafale escalated after ex-French President Hollande's bombshell last week that France had been given no choice about picking Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as Dassault's offset partner in 2016. The offset deal requires Dassault to ensure that business worth around Rs 30,000 crore is generated in India.
The choice of Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence for a highly strategic contract to upgrade India's ageing fleet of fighter jets had caused surprise at the time because the group had no previous experience in the aeronautics industry. The opposition alleges Reliance Defence was formed just 12 days before the announcement of the deal.
Mr Hollande made the comment while denying in an interview to the French media any conflict of interest with Reliance, which partly financed a film produced by his partner, Julie Gayet, in 2016.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the revelation. "An ex-president of France is calling him (the prime minister of India) a thief. It's a question of the dignity of the office of the prime minister," he told a news conference in New Delhi.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hit back at Rahul Gandhi saying Hollande's comments and his attacks reeked of a coordinated effort. "I think he (Rahul Gandhi) is on some kind of revenge mode... I won't be surprised if the whole thing is orchestrated," Mr Jaitley said on Sunday.