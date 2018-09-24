Dassault Boss Video In Congress Tweet Pops New Rafale Questions: 10 Facts

CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier, Anil Ambani and French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

New Delhi: The Congress has tweeted a video of the Chairman of Dassault -- the company that manufacturers the Rafale fighter -- saying the company's deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to manufacture 108 Rafales in India was almost done, just two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a brand new deal in Paris excluding the state-run aeronautics and defence giant. Two days before the new deal was announced, even then Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told reporters that HAL was on board.