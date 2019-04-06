Congress Uses Poverty As Political Weapon: PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing the BJP's election rally in Sonepur in Odisha.

Accusing the Congress of always using poverty as a major political weapon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the best remedy to eradicate poverty is to do away with that party.

"The Congress has all along been reaping political benefits by employing poverty as a major weapon. Poverty cannot be eradicated as long as the Congress exists," PM Modi said addressing the BJP's election rally in Sonepur in Odisha which falls under Balangir Lok Sabha constituency in west Odisha.

Giving a call for "Congress hathao", he said poverty will disappear on its own if the Congress is removed.

Noting that the Congress only gave slogans for eradication of poverty for generations but never took any step to ensure it, he said poor people have turned poorer and their leaders and ministers became richer.

The Congress as well as the BJD used poverty for politics for which a major part of the country and Odisha was in immense poverty for decades.

As a result, Maoists are taking advantage of the situation, PM Modi said.

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases beginning April 11.

