Congress To Release First List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections On Sunday

Congress, which was reduced to nil in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, will release its first list of candidates for the 2018 polls on Sunday after a meeting of the party's Chief Election Committee (CEC), sources said on Thursday.

A senior party leader related to the development told IANS that they "will release the first list of candidates on Sunday, comprising about two dozen names" after discussions during the CEC meeting on Saturday.

Asked if there will be a repeat of former MLAs of the party, he said that the party this time is focusing on the winnability of the candidates.

Congress is trying to make a comeback in the city which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. The party was reduced to nil in the 2015 assembly polls as the AAP stormed to power by winning 67 out of 70 seats in the city, while the BJP won three seats. Even in 2013 assembly polls, the Congress was reduced to eight seats, while the debutant AAP managed to win 28 seats and the BJP won 31.

Delhi will vote on February 8 to elect a new government while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.