Congress To Move Centre's Auditor CAG For Rafale Scam Probe Today: Live Updates

Former defence minister AK Antony addresses a press conference on the issue of Rafale deal.

The Congress party is ready to escalate its all out attack with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) today. Party sources said that it has demanded a thorough probe into the high-profile Rafale fighter aircraft deal. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "suppressing facts" on the Rafale deal. It has also asked the government to publish "the price of the Congress-UPA's deal of 126 aicraft and the price of Modi government's 36 aicraft deal including the price of each aircraft."

The Congress also said it'd approach the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to expeditiously and quickly adhere to their constitutional duties.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Congress Protest Against Rafale Deal: