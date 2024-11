K Sanjay Murthy To Be The Next Comptroller And Auditor General Of India

K Sanjay Murthy is presently Secretary of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. (File)

The government on Monday said K Sanjay Murthy will be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.

He is currently Secretary, of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20.

