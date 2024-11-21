K Sanjay Murthy Takes Over As Comptroller And Auditor General Of India

K Sanjay Murthy succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, who demitted office on Wednesday (File)

K Sanjay Murthy, former higher education secretary, on Thursday took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

He belongs to Indian Administrative Service of Himachal Pradesh cadre (1989 batch).

Mr Murthy succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, who demitted office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to this, Mr Murthy was Secretary, Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education. He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and CEO, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Mr Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Before his tenure at the Centre, Mr Murthy served on important assignments in the state government of Himachal Pradesh. He has wide experience in administrative, social, economic, and infrastructure fields.

