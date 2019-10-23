Congress To Begin Nationwide Protests From November 5: KC Venugopal

The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

To highlight issues like unemployment, unprecedent economic slowdown, rise in prices of essential commodities, collapse of the banking system and farmers distress, the Congress will launch nationwide protests from November 5.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the protests will highlight the plight of the common people. The party will protest against the anti-people economic policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre.

The nationwide protests will be organised at the district level and in all the state capitals from November 5 to 15 and will culminate with a massive rally against the government in New Delhi, said Mr Venugopal.

The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders on September 12 and 13.



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.