Congress Should Give In Writing It Won't Give Religion-Based Reservation: PM Modi

"The Congress and its people should listen carefully that this is Modi," PM Modi said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed the Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion, and challenged the party and its INDIA alliance constituents to give a guarantee in writing that they will never do so.

Addressing a rally at Deesa town of Banaskantha district ahead of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, PM Modi said as long as he and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were around, reservation in jobs and education granted to SCs/STs/OBCs, and economically weaker sections will be safeguarded.

"I challenge the 'shehzada' (prince) of the Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi), as well as his party and its supporters to announce they will never misuse reservation in the name of religion, nor will they play with the Constitution or grant reservation in the name of religion," emphasised the BJP stalwart.

"The Congress should give in writing that they would not give reservation based on religion," PM Modi said.

The PM asserted that as long as he is around, he will not allow anyone to "play the game of reservation".

"The Congress and its people should listen carefully that this is Modi. As long as Modi is alive, I will not let you play the game of reservation in the name of the Constitution," he said.

Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi, will vote on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)