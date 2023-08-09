Congress Sets Up 35-Member State Committee Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls

The Congress set up a 35-member political affairs committee for its state unit. (Representational)

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday set up a 35-member political affairs committee for its state unit with AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its chairman.

The committee also includes Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot, Raghuveer Meena, CP Joshi and Rameshwas Dudi.

Senior Congress leaders from the state -- Mohan Prakash, Raghu Sharma, Harish Choudhary, Lalchand Kataria, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Ramesh Chand Meena, Udailal Anjana, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Shale Mohammad and Mamta Bhupesh, among others -- are also part of the panel set up by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier this month, the Congress had also set up a screening committee to finalise candidates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Gaurav Gogoi will head the screening committee for Rajasthan with Chief Minister Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Pilot included among the ex-officio members of the panel.

The Congress last month had also effected a major reshuffle in its Rajasthan unit ahead of the Assembly polls, appointing 21 vice presidents, a treasure, 48 general secretaries, one general secretary organization, 121 secretaries and 25 district presidents.

