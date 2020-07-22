'Who's On Duty': Congress's Roster For BJP Has Twitter Laughing

A mock "Work From Home" schedule for the BJP posted by Congress.

A dash of humour was added today in the bitter war of words between the Congress and the BJP over Coronavirus, China, Rajasthan and lately Uttar Pradesh law and order, which had Twitter in splits. "Who's on duty today" vis-a-vis targetting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress questioned, posting a mock "Work From Home" schedule where various Union ministers were seen rostered.

The list started with foreign minister S Jaishankar and went on to add Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani on each day of the week.

"Where does Ravi Shankar Prasad fit in," asked a Twitter user. Another pointed out that the Prime Minister, too, has been left out.

Yet another suggested that the ministers are merely guest appearances, the one on duty everyday was the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Trolling the Congress, one user suggested that the correct answer is the "People of India". Another questioned if the party could read the schedule it posted.

Over the last weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been conducting a tweet-a-day attack on the government, to which the BJP has retaliated every time.

Mr Gandhi, who has so far been attacking the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Chinese aggression in Ladakh, yesterday took on the government of Yogi Adityanath over the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad.

"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," read his Hindi tweet, roughly translated.

The BJP said the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as it continues "losing" one leader after another.

"Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.