Congress Releases Third List Of 16 Candidates For Telangana Polls

Congress releases its third list of candidates, comprising 16 names for Telangana Assembly polls

According to the list, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy is to contest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Kamareddy. Revanth Reddy will contest from two seats: Kodangal and Kamareddy.

The Congress' Central Election Committee has released the 3rd list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections 2023. pic.twitter.com/ilh8JxjSnu — Congress (@INCIndia) November 6, 2023

On October 27, Congress released its second list of candidates, comprising 45 names, for the Telangana state assembly polls scheduled to take place next month.

The party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from the Jubilee Hills seat, while Madhu Goud Yaskhi has been fielded from Lal Bahadur Nagar.

The party held its central election committee, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, today to finalise the names of the candidates.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the CEC meeting. The party's prominent leaders, like Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid, along with others, were present at the meeting.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

