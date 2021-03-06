Congress Releases First List Of 13 Candidates For West Bengal Elections

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for West Bengal elections starting later this month, naming 13 contenders for the first two of the eight-phase polls.
The announcement came hours after the BJP released its list with 57 names and a day after the ruling Trinamool Congress's complete list for the elections to the 294-seat assembly.
West Bengal will hold elections in a record eight rounds between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2 along with four other states that are going to polls.
The Congress is contesting the election in alliance with its long-time rival the Left and has said it will beat both the ruling Trinamool Congress and a formidable BJP.