Hours Ahead Of Karnataka Oath, Congress Picks 8 Ministers. Check List

Congress today released a list of eight cabinet ministers to be sworn-in along with Siddaramaiah.

Following the Congress's thumping electoral victory in Karnataka, and week-long chaos over the top job, party president Mallikarjun Kharge today approved the first list of eight Cabinet Ministers in the Karnataka government who will be sworn-in today.

The party faces a daunting task of choosing the right combinations of ministers that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators.

Eight newly elected MLAs with diverse representation -- G Parameshwara (SC), KH Muniyappa (SC), KJ George (Minority-Christian), MB Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC, and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim) -- will take the oath of office along with Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah, and state Congress President DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr Kharge said that he will be present on the occasion and is leaving for Bengaluru for the same in a short while.

"Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka, and it is creating a good environment in the country," Mr Kharge told news agency ANI.

Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar were in Delhi till late Friday night discussing with the party's high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at 12.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here. Siddaramaiah took oath here in 2013 as well, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

The event may turn out to be a show of strength for opposition parties amid unity efforts to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.