Karnataka Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Siddaramaiah To Take Oath As Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar As His Deputy

The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 PM at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second term today, along with the Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 PM at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where Mr Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

Among the opposition leaders invited to the event are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Congress named Mr Siddaramaiah, 75, as the next Chief Minister and its state chief DK Shivakumar, a strong contender for the top post, as his only deputy on Thursday, ending the tense deadlock after prolonged parleys involving its central leadership.

Mr Siddaramaiah will become the Chief Minister for the second time after his earlier five-year stint from 2013. While 61-year-old Shivakumar, who had earlier worked as Minister under Mr Siddaramaiah, will also continue as the party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections are over next year.

Here are the Live Updates on Karnataka oath ceremony:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 20, 2023 10:08 (IST) 8 MLAs To Take Oath As Ministers, Strong Government Voted To Power: Mallikarjun Kharge

Ahead of the Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony as Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that eight MLAs will be sworn in as ministers in the cabinet while also stating that a strong government has been voted to power in the state.

Mr Kharge said that he will be present on the occasion and is leaving for Bengaluru for the same in a short while.

"Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," said Mr Kharge while talking to ANI.