Karnataka Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Siddaramaiah To Take Oath As Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar As His Deputy

Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second term today, along with the Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister.
The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 PM at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where Mr Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.
Among the opposition leaders invited to the event are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The Congress named Mr Siddaramaiah, 75, as the next Chief Minister and its state chief DK Shivakumar, a strong contender for the top post, as his only deputy on Thursday, ending the tense deadlock after prolonged parleys involving its central leadership.
Mr Siddaramaiah will become the Chief Minister for the second time after his earlier five-year stint from 2013. While 61-year-old Shivakumar, who had earlier worked as Minister under Mr Siddaramaiah, will also continue as the party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections are over next year.
Here are the Live Updates on Karnataka oath ceremony:
