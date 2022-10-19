Shashi Tharoor Has A Number To Flaunt Despite Defeat In Congress Contest

Shashi Tharoor got nearly 12 per cent of the valid votes in a one-on-one with Mallikarjun Kharge.

Shashi Tharoor's defeat in the Congress presidential polls wasn't a shock as such — Mallikarjun Kharge was anyway the favourite owing to the Gandhis' backing — but he has managed to be the best losing candidates in years. In absolute numbers and percentage, he got more votes than any losing candidate in the three chiefship contests that the Congress has seen in the last 25 years.

At 1,072 of the 8,969 valid votes, Shashi Tharoor got nearly 11.95 per cent of the valid votes. Mr Kharge won with 7,897.

In all, 9,385 votes were polled but the party poll panel declared 416 invalid due to incorrect marking or other such reasons.

The last election happened 22 years ago, when Sonia Gandhi was challenged by UP's Jitendra Prasad, whose son recently switched to the BJP.

Jitendra Prasad managed fewer than 100 votes — at just over 1 per cent of the 7,542 valid votes. It was one-on-one with Sonia Gandhi, who'd taken up the chiefship in 1998 and got 7,448 votes.

There were 7,771 votes polled, but 229 votes were declared invalid.

Before Sonia Gandhi came in, Sitaram Kesari's hold on the party was challenged in 1997 — by Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar, who later broke away to form his own party, and Rajesh Pilot, the late leader from Rajasthan whose son, Sachin Pilot, was part of a sideshow in the latest contest.

Of the 7,460 valid votes in that election, Rajesh Pilot was a distant third with 354 (less than 1 per cent), while Sharad Pawar got 888 (11.9 per cent) — just shy of Shashi Tharoor's score in the latest election.

Sitaram Kesri won the 1997 contest with a whopping 6,224 votes.

But he had to make way for Sonia Gandhi once she acceded to several leaders' request to steer the Congress and was chosen as president by consensus a year later. The party was struggling against a rising BJP at the time.

Sonia Gandhi served an uninterrupted 19 years until son Rahul Gandhi took up the job in 2017, only to quit after the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeat. She became the interim chief as the party prepped for the polls that finally led to Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years.

His candidature came after a Rajasthan-centric sideshow, as the Gandhis' first choice, Ashok Gehlot, was not quite ready to give up the Rajasthan Chief Minister's chair to Sachin Pilot. Ever the loyalist, Mr Kharge stepped in.