Former Jharkhand Minister KN Tripathi Files Nomination For Congress Top Post

KN Tripathi: Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination papers today.

Former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Congress president election.

KN Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Besides Mr Tripathi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination papers for the election of the Congress president.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also scheduled to file his nomination.

Mr Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).

