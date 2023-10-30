Congress Poll Panel Meets To Discuss Candidates For Rajasthan Elections

The party had included 13 sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, in this list.

The Congress' top leadership on Monday discussed the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Dotasra, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and the party's Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Rajasthan.

The Congress on Thursday had released its third list of 19 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

