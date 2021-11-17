Congress Plans Legal Action Against Kangana Ranaut For Comment On Gandhi

Many on social media said Kangana Ranaut should return the "Padmashree" award.

Legal action will be taken against actor Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, the Maharashtra Congress -- part of the state's ruling alliance -- has said. The party has decided to register a complaint against her with Mumbai police, state party chief Nana Patole has been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her incendiary comments, has been widely criticised for her "bheekh" (alms) remark -- directed this time against Mahatma Gandhi.

Last week, the actor had described India's Independence as "bheekh", and declared that freedom came in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.

This time, sharing an old news clipping headlined "Gandhi, others had agreed to hand over Netaji" on Instagram, Ms Ranaut commented: "Either you are a Gandhi fan or Nataji supporter You can't be both... Choose and decide".

The news clipping claimed that Mahatma Gandhi, along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammed Ali Jinnah, came to an agreement with a British judge that they would hand over freedom fighter Subhas Bose if he were to enter the country.

She also claimed there was evidence suggesting that Mahatma Gandhi wanted Bhagat Singh to be hanged.

"Those are the ones who taught us, "If someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap'' and that is how you will get Aazadi. That's not how one gets Aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heros wisely(sic)," the 34-year-old posted.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said such comments are only made for "publicity". "How can anyone publish this? We should not even take notice of it. Should we even pay attention to it? One should not give importance to such statements. In fact, it should be made fun of," Mr Kumar said.