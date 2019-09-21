Congress To Get New Headquarters On Its Foundation Day: Report

Besides 24 Akbar Road headquarters, the party has several other offices in Delhi (File)

The Congress is likely to get its new headquarters this year on its Foundation Day in December.

The new office, which is coming up at 9, Kotla Road in central Delhi, will be named "Indira Gandhi Bhawan" after late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It will be inaugurated by party president Sonia Gandhi, a top party source told news agency ANI.

The Congress office is located at 24, Akbar Road which has been serving as the party's headquarters for the last four decades. The upcoming party office on Kotla Road will be a six-floor building near the BJP's national office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The new Congress office has two gates -- one on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the other on Kotla Road. The party has decided to make its Kotla Road entrance as its main gate.

Besides 24 Akbar Road headquarters, the party has several other offices in Delhi.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is in charge of land and buildings in the capital, has already given a notice to Congress to vacate the other bungalows it uses as its offices.

