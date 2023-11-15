'Congress Never Thought about Women in Madhya Pradesh': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mr Scindia denied that the central agencies were being misused.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Congress never thought about the development of women whenever it was in power in Madhya Pradesh, adding that the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched multiple welfare schemes to ensure their progress.

Speaking to ANI, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Congress never thought about women. They ruled Madhya Pradesh for 55 years and then 18 months, but what did they do? Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought in 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana, 'Scooty Yojana', he also introduced 'Kanyadan Yojana' and 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. We have ensured that there is a holistic development of a girl across all stages of her life."

Responding to the opposition allegation that the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are being misused during election time by the BJP, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Based on what they're saying that I don't know, if something wrong goes on somewhere, investigating agencies will definitely look into it."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress stating that the party lacks a vision for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

"In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of Madhya Pradesh are with Congress's dynastic politics and negativity. Congress has no vision for the development of Madhya Pradesh and no roadmap. I urge all voters of Madhya Pradesh to choose the BJP, choose the lotus, for a developed Madhya Pradesh, for a developed India," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए इस बार का प्रचार अभियान बल्कि जनता-जनार्दन से आशीर्वाद लेने का अभियान बहुत ही खास रहा। मैं राज्य के कोने-कोने में गया, अनेकों लोगों से मिला, संवाद किया। लोगों में भाजपा के प्रति जो स्नेह है, भाजपा पर जो आस्था है, वो हमारी बहुत बड़ी पूंजी है।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

Prime Minister further praised the women of Madhya Pradesh for their active participation in the election.

"The women power of Madhya Pradesh is stepping forward in this election to raise the flag of BJP. Just as women empowerment is a priority for BJP, women have decided their minds to bring the BJP government again," the PM added.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reminded people of the previous election results and said that the public had voted for the grand old party in 2018 assembly polls and not the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the current Shivraj Singh government was not the choice of the people but rather a result of deceit and manipulation.

"You (people) did not elect BJP in the previous elections. Always remember, it was Congress that was voted to power. This government is formed by cheat and deceit. This government was not yours. This government was formed by cheating in front of your eyes," Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

