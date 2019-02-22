Congress-NCP-Led Grand Alliance To Hold Rally In Maharashtra Today

Today's rally will also mark culmination of the 'Parivartan Yatra' launched by the NCP.

Leaders of an anti-BJP grand alliance in Maharashtra, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, will today hold their second joint rally in Beed district ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Besides the NCP president, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, People's Republican Party leader Jogendra Kawade and Peasants and Workers Party of India's Jayant Patil will attended the rally at Parli, a town around 500 km from Mumbai in the Marathwada region.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, its leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar and others will also take part in the public meeting, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde of the NCP said in a statement.

The maha aghadi, or the Congress-NCP-led bloc of anti-BJP parties in the Maharashtra, had held their first joint rally on February 20 in Nanded, Mr Chavan's home turf.

Today's rally will also mark culmination of the 'Parivartan Yatra' launched by the NCP.

The yatra is a public outreach programme the party had launched in January from Raigad to flag the alleged failures of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Hit by the so-called Narendra Modi wave in the 2014 general polls, the Congress and the NCP had recorded their respective lowest Lok Sabha tallies in Maharashtra.

The Congress could bag only two seats, while the NCP managed to win in four constituencies. The NCP won the Bhandara-Gondia by-election in June last year, taking its tally to five.

On the other hand, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had emerged victorious in 23 and 18 Parliamentary seats, respectively, in Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh that sends 80.