NDA Brainstorms Over Maharashtra Polls Seat-Sharing, BJP May Get 140 Seats

The BJP, Eknath Shinde's Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP face a tough poll battle

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are brainstorming over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, sources have said. According to the sources, the BJP may contest between 140 and 150 seats in the 288-member House. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to contest 80 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP may fight 55 seats, sources said. Three seats have been set aside for smaller allies.

The NDA Mahayuti alliance faces the formidable Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP the faction led by Sharad Pawar. In the Lok Sabha election months back, the Maha Vikas Aghadi pulled off a stellar show, winning 30 out of the 48 parliamentary seats in the state. The Mahayuti, which managed 17 seats, will be looking to make a comeback in the state polls, expected this winter.

In the 2019 Maharashtra polls, the alliance of BJP and undivided Shiv Sena had scored a thumping win. The long-term allies then parted ways over the Chief Minister post and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray tied up with the Congress and NCP to form the government.

In 2022, a mutiny led by top Sena leader Eknath Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government. Mr Shinde then tied up with the BJP to form the state government. In another setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against his uncle and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, leading to a split in the party.

The Lok Sabha results, however, saw Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, both losing their party's name and symbol, script a comeback. The two leaders said the poll results showed which is the "real" Sena and NCP.

Against this backdrop, this state election is likely to be a tough fight for the BJP-led alliance as it tries to bounce back from the setback it suffered in the general election.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi is yet to announce their seat-sharing arrangement and the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP are likely to bargain hard following the good showing in the Lok Sabha polls.