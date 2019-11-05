'Double-Headed Snake': Congress MP Slams BS Yediyurappa On Leaked Clip

BS Yediyurappa accused of twisting his statements by Congress.

Former MP and Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Monday hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, saying that he is nothing but a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements.

"Chief Minister Yediyurappa is trying to twist his statement by saying that the Congress leaders tampered the videotape tape. It shows his mentality. He is known for these kinds of statements. He is nothing but a double-headed snake. Now, he is better known for twisting statements," said Ugrappa.

Speaking to media persons about the purported videotape of the Chief Minister on the resignation of 17 disqualified MLAs and the fall of Congress-JDS government, Mr Ugrappa said: "Yediyurappa himself has admitted that at the instance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this engineering of defections took place."

"These 17 disqualified MLAs were in Mumbai and that too without meeting their family members for about 2.5 months. It shows the BJP has no respect for the Constitution, no commitment to the ideals of the Constitution. They have no respect for democracy and the people''s mandate," he said.

The Congress leader said: "That is why they engineered these defections by way of operation ''Kamal''. We approached the President of India and the Supreme Court. Let''s wait and see the decision of the President and the top court."

Mr Ugrappa said that if Chief Minister Yediyurappa is so keen, then he should refer this issue to a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, which will thoroughly probe the matter.

