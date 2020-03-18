Congress Moves Adjournment Motion To Release Political Prisoners In J&K

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released after being in detention for several months. (File)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over "demand to release political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir".

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court earlier today asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to apprise it whether it is planning to release National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act, 1978.

Last week, Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released after being in detention for several months.

