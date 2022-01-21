Congress May Field Ex-Minister's Daughter-In-Law In Uttarakhand: Report

Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law said there is a need for women leadership in Uttarakhand. (File)

Congress is likely to field Anukriti Gusain, daughter-in-law of former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat from Lansdowne assembly seat in the upcoming assembly polls, party sources told news agency ANI .

Harak Singh Rawat, who had been sacked from the Uttarakhand cabinet and expelled from BJP for "anti-party activities," rejoined Congress today.

"Harak Singh Rawat rejoined Congress with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain in Delhi today. The party is thinking of fielding her from the Lansdowne seat," a source said.

Ms Gusain told ANI that she joined Congress because she was impressed by Priyanka Gandhi's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign.

"Also, there is a need for women leadership in Uttarakhand," she said.

Asked if she will contest the polls, Ms Gusain said it is for the party to decide "whether they want me to contest the elections or not".

"The party will only decide the seat also," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the Congress war room in New Delhi where Harak Singh Rawat and Anukriti Gusain joined the Congress.

Harak Singh Rawat accused BJP of practising "use and throw" politics.

"When Congress wins with the full majority on Mar 10, that'll be my...apology. BJP resorted to use and throw. I was very upset. I didn't break my friendship with Home Minister Amit Shah till the last moment, as I had promised," said Mr Rawat.

Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities".

He was one of the 10 MLAs who had left the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14.

