Congress Likens PM Modi's Mitron To Gabbar's Kitne Aadmi The

Taking a cue from its Vice President Rahul Gandhi's description of new national tax GST, the Congress has now compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's characteristic way of saying "Mitron" (friends) in his public speeches to a famous dialogue spoken by villain Gabbar Singh in the iconic Bollywood film Sholay."People feared Gabbar (Singh) when he used to say 'kitne aadmi thay (how many were they)' and now they fear Modi when he says 'mitron (friends)' because they do not know what is coming next," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a rally in Himachal Pradesh, where elections will be held this week.Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi said while campaigning in Gujarat - where elections will be held next month - that GST stood for "Gabbar Singh Tax". He has since used it often to describe the Goods and Services Tax implemented in July this year. Mr Gandhi has attacked PM Modi's government for taxing farmers under GST."Eighteen per cent tax is levied on agriculture and 12 per cent on agriculture equipment... the first time in India. Farmers are working hard to fill our stomachs, and they must be exempt from tax... That is why Rahul Gandhi has termed GST Gabbar Singh Tax," said Mr Surjewala.He accused the Modi government of being "anti" Himachal Pradesh and reneging on promises that the BJP made to the people of the hill state before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.The Congress hopes to be re-elected in Himachal Pradesh, which has in recent years handed power alternately to the party and the BJP.The BJP has attacked Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, projected again for the top post by the Congress, over the corruption charges that he faces.PM Modi has addressed multiple rallies in Himachal in the last few days, including three yesterday, when he said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of the Congress had not opted for a notes ban when the country needed one and stated, "Corruption is the only identity of the Congress party."The Congress and corruption are inseparable, they are like a tree and its roots. All their leaders are out on bail after facing serious charges of corruption and they are speaking about putting a check on corruption," he said.Rahul Gandhi will campaign today in Himachal Pradesh, which votes in a single phase on Thursday, November 9. Results will be announced on December 18, along with those for Gujarat.