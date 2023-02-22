Congress-Led Alliance To Form Government At Centre In 2024: M Kharge

For the last 20 years, NDPP and BJP looted Nagaland, said Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a series of attacks on the BJP and said that the party and its allies looted the state. "For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a government that works for the people," Mr Kharge said at a public gathering in Chumoukedima in poll-bound Nagaland.

"The BJP's politics is aimed at destroying the indigenous and unique culture of the Nagas. The people of Nagaland must stand against this attack on the culture of Nagaland and the politics of polarization and hatred," he said.

He also attacked the BJP by alleging that the party pressurized MLAs and formed the government in six-seven states.

"In Karnataka, we had a full majority, but they [BJP] purchased 17-18 MLAs and asked them to resign and formed the government. You take Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, everywhere they pressurize," the Congress chief said.

He also said that while the BJP talks about democracy and the Constitution, all acts of the party are undemocratic.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the people will teach the BJP a lesson in 2024 and a Congress-led alliance will form the government.

"The alliance government will come to the Centre and Congress will lead," he said, adding that talks are going on with other parties.

"We will follow democracy and the constitution, let 100 Modis and Shahs come," he added.

Nagaland will hold elections to 60 assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The BJP has already opened its account in Nagaland with its candidate Kazheto Kinimi set to win uncontested from the Akuluto seat after Congress's Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of his nomination, a total of 183 candidates are set to contest the Nagaland assembly elections.