'Time For Rahul Gandhi To Lead': Congress Leaders On Madhya Pradesh Crisis

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress chief after 2019 general election (File)

Congress leaders have renewed their demand of Rahul Gandhi taking the reins of the party, following the resignations of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 21 Madhya Pradesh MLAs which have brought the Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse. Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday tweeted it was "time to make drastic changes at the top".

"Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It's time for Rahul Gandhi to lead from the front. It's time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We can't go on like this anymore. Congress needs him and he needs the party," he tweeted.

Mr Scindia, who was reportedly peeved at the Congress leadership over being ignored for the posts of Madhya Pradesh chief minister and the party's state unit president, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the national capital. Within minutes, he announced his resignation from the Congress on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar supported Mr Rao's views.

"Karnataka party chief has rightly said that now Rahul Gandhi should lead the party. Taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post as party president but once again the time has come that he should take responsibility," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Gandhi had become the Congress chief in 2017. However, after the Congress suffered its worst ever defeat in the national election last year, he resigned. After months of searching for his replacement, the Congress leadership couldn't build a consensus on any name. Later, Mrs Gandhi, the former party chief, was chosen as the party's interim president.

After last month's Delhi election drubbing, senior party leaders like Sandeep Dikshit, Shashi Thaoor and Ashwini Kumar had urged the party leadership to appoint a full-time president.