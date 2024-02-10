Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, No Headway In Seat Talks

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and other leaders on Saturday met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as the ongoing talks over sharing of seats between the allies for upcoming Lok Sabha elections appear stuck.

Maharashtra State Congress chief Nana Patole and Mumbai unit president Varsha Gaikwad accompanied Chennithala to Thackeray's residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present during the meeting.

The talks between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group and the Congress, both members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), appeared stuck in view of both parties staking claims to contest certain constituencies, particularly in Mumbai.

The Sena UBT had earlier said it would not contest less than 23 LS seats out of 48 in Maharashtra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)