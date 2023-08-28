Congress Leader's 'Rs 21,000 Cylinder' Swipe At Minister Smriti Irani

"BJP is going to get clear from Madhya Pradesh," said Congress leader.

National president of Youth Congress Srinivas BV has targeted Union Minister Smriti Irani and said that they have found the old gas cylinder the latter used to carry in 2013-14 which they bought it for Rs 21,000 and said that he will gift it back to her.

Srinivas BV made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday. He came here to participate in the Party's Parivartan rally in the district.

"Irani is making a lot of statements these days, I want to tell her that the old gas cylinder she used to carry in 2013-2014, we found out that cylinder and bought it for Rs 21,000. We will gift it to her," he said.

The Congress leader added, "They (BJP) forgot what they used to say about the then Manmohan Singh government, he was making them recall. They had said inflation was made dayan (witch). The BJP leaders are doing the work of making the same inflation sit in the bedroom by making it a darling. Why?"

Meanwhile, he also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was wasting its time in Madhya Pradesh and they were going to wash out from here in the upcoming assembly polls slated later this year.

"BJP is wasting its time in Mdhya Pradsh. They are going to get clear from here. In this 50 per cent commission government, 35 per cent commission is being transferred to Delhi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is getting the remaining 15 per cent," the Youth Congress leader alleged.

When asked about BJP saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spreading kerosene, he said that they (BJP) hate Gandhi family. They say anything in the name of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. There is going to be a reshuffle in the central government so who is going to please PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They (BJP leaders) need a post, so they say anything against Rahul Gandhi.

When asked BJP is claiming Rahul Gandhi will never become the prime minister, Srinivas BV said that Rahul Gandhi would become prime minister in 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)