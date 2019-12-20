Congress's Sharmistha Mukherjee Detained At Protest Near Amit Shah's Home

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee and several others were detained in Delhi.

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, was among those detained by the police near Home Minister Amit Shah's home in central Delhi during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

"We've been detained & brought at Mandir Marg police station," Ms Mukherjee, who heads the Delhi Congress's women's unit, tweeted.

Ms Mukherjee told news agency PTI that around 50 other women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress were also detained and taken to the police station.

Hundreds of people were temporarily detained by the police in Delhi on Thursday as protesters defied the ban on large gatherings and came out on the streets in hundreds in protest. Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained.

Despite the curbs, supporters of Bhim Army, led by Chandrashekar Azad, are protesting outside the Jama Masjid and are planning to march to Jantar Mantar. Chandrashekar Azad was seen standing in the middle of thousands of people, holding a poster of BR Ambedkar.