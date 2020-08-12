Every Worker Wants Rahul Gandhi To Head Congress: Randeep Surjewala

"I am certain, good things will happen in future," Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress on Tuesday said every party worker wants Rahul Gandhi to be its president and hoped that good things will happen in future.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Mr Gandhi has shown the courage and mettle to take on the government by "pointing out and criticising every anti-people policy".

He said, "not 99 per cent, but 100 per cent of Congressmen and women across India, those who belong to Congress ideology, those who have faith in the Congress philosophy and those who have sacrificed their self to tread the path of the Congress party want Rahul Gandhi to be the Congress president".

"This is not because he is Rahul Gandhi, but, because he is the person who has always shown the courage and the mettle to take on the government by pointing out and criticising every anti people policy," Mr Surjewala said at a virtual press conference.

Asked whether Rahul Gandhi was reluctant to assume the role, Mr Surjewala denied so saying he resigned on a moral ground taking moral accountability of the party''s rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"What will happen in the future is not for me to comment upon. I am certain, good things will happen in future," he told reporters.

Many Congressmen, especially the young brigade, have been demanding that Rahul Gandhi takes over as the party chief.

His mother Sonia Gandhi is currently holding the charge of interim president of the Congress party since a year. Mr Gandhi refused to take back his resignation despite repeated requests from party leaders.

The CWC entrusted the charge to Sonia saying she will continue as party chief till a regular president is appointed and ratified at the AICC plenary session.

The chorus for his taking over as Congress chief has once again gained momentum after he played a pivotal role in stopping rebel leader Sachin Pilot from quitting the party and bringing him back into the fold, while assuring that his grievances as well as that of other rebel MLAs would be amicably resolved in a time-bound manner.