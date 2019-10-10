Congress Leader Rajesh Mishra Declines Offer To Be Priyanka Gandhi's Adviser, Asks Party To 'Introspect'

Congress's Rajesh Mishra declined to become Priyanka Gandhi's adviser, asked Congress to introspect

Congress leader Rajesh Mishra today said that he has declined to take up his appointment as a member of an advisory council to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that he is not in a position to advise her. He also said that the Congress needs to "introspect" in the current political situation.

The Congress had on Monday appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as its Uttar Pradesh president, replacing Raj Babbar, and revamped the state unit, bringing in four vice presidents, 12 general secretaries and 24 secretaries.

The Congress had also constituted an 18-member advisory council to the general secretary and Mr Mishra was a member.

Asked about his decision to not become an adviser to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said he had informed her office about his decision. "I am not in a position to advise her," Mr Mishra told reporters in UP's Ballia.

Asked if he was unhappy with the new party state executive, Mr Mishra, a former MP from Varanasi, said, "It is the internal matter of the party. If Priyanka ji or Rahul Gandhi ask me, I will tell them about my views."

"In the present political scenario, the Congress should introspect. The party should promote ground-level workers and laborious and devoted Congressmen," he said.

Mr Mishra, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhadohi, said the leaders should discuss their views in the party forum and the disciplinary committee should take note of statements made in the media by party leaders.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.